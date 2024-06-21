2x points now for loyalty members
The Original Anthony's NY Pizza - Casselberry
Appetizers 🍟
Appetizers
- Anthony's Chicken Wings
Our famous chicken wings tossed in your choice of our signature sauces. Served with our garden tossed salad and dressing of your choice. Choose 6, 10, 15, 20 or 30 wings!$9.99
- Garlic Knots$3.99
- Garlic Bread$4.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Six golden brown mozzarella sticks served with our signature marinara sauce$9.99
- Loaded Fries
Mozzarella cheese and bacon bits$9.99
- Calamari Rings
Lightly breaded calamari, perfectly seasoned, and served with marinara sauce.$10.99
- Pasta e Fagioli Soup
A hearty, comforting Italian classic soup rich with vegetables, pasta and beans served with two garlic knots.$7.99
Salads 🥗
Salads
- Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, black olives, pepperoncini pepper, and roasted pepper$9.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese$7.99
- Chefs Salad
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, black olives, pepperoncini pepper, and roasted pepper$8.99
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini pepper, and roasted pepper$8.99
- Tossed Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and onion$5.99
Pizza 🍕
Pizza by the Slice
- Cheese Slice$3.79
- VIP Slice
(Stuffed) ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, and onions. With side sauce$7.99
- Meat Lovers Slice$6.99
- Bianca Slice
Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese$3.79
- Extravaganza Slice
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meatballs$6.99
- Veggie Slice
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese$6.99
Pizza - 12" Small Pizzas
- 12" Create Your Own
6 slices$12.99
- 12" Anthony's Extravaganza Pizza
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, meatballs$17.99
- 12" Anthony's Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, extra cheese$17.99
- 12" Anthony's Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese$17.99
- 12" Bianca Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese$15.99
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple$16.99
- 12" Mediterranean Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic$18.99
- 12" Margherita Pizza
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, Parmesan cheese$15.99
- 10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$13.99
Pizza - 14" Medium Pizzas
- 14" Create Your Own
8 slices$14.99
- 14" Anthony's Extravaganza Pizza
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meatballs$21.99
- 14" Anthony's Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese$21.99
- 14" Anthony's Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese$21.99
- 14" Bianca Pizza
Mozzarella, fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta$18.99
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapple$19.99
- 14" Mediterranean Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions, green tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic$21.99
- 14" Margherita Pizza
Grande mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, and Parmesan$18.99
Pizza - 16" Large Pizzas
- 16" Create Your Own
8 slices$16.99
- 16" Sicilian Thick Crust Pizza
8 slices$20.99
- 16" Anthony's Extravaganza
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, meatballs$25.99
- 16" Anthony's Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, extra cheese$25.99
- 16" Anthony's Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese$25.99
- 16" Bianca Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese$22.99
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple$23.99
- 16" Mediterranean Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic$25.99
- 16" Margherita Pizza
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, Parmesan cheese$22.99
Pizza - 18" Extra Large Pizzas
- 18" Create Your Own
8 slices$18.99
- Stuffed 18" Exclusive VIP
(8 slices) ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, and onions-No Modifications!$38.00
- 18" Anthony's Extravaganza
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meatballs$28.99
- 18" Anthony's Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese$28.99
- 18" Anthony's Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese$28.99
- 18" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple$26.99
- 18" Bianca Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese$25.99
- 18" Mediterranean Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic$28.99
- 18" Margherita Pizza
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese$26.99
Calzones & Strombolis 😋
Calzones
- Large Calzone - Create Your Own
Oven backed calzone stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and your choice of fillings$15.99
- Small Calzone - Create Your Own
Ricotta and mozzarella$11.99
- Large Extravaganza Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, meatballs, and extra cheese$25.99
- Small Extravaganza Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, meatballs, and extra cheese$17.99
- Large Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese$26.99
- Small Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese$18.99
- Large Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives$23.99
- Small Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives$16.99
Stromboli
- Large Stromboli - Create Your Own
Ricotta and mozzarella$15.99
- Small Stromboli - Create Your Own
Ricotta and mozzarella$11.99
- Large Extravaganza Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, meatballs, and extra cheese$25.99
- Small Extravaganza Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, meatballs, and extra cheese$17.99
- Large Meat Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese$26.99
- Small Meat Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese$18.99
- Large Veggie Stromboli
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives$23.99
- Small Veggie Stromboli
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives$16.99
Entrees 🍽️
Entrées
- Build Your Own Pasta
Our signature homemade marinara with your choice of pasta, available with meatballs, meat sauce, and chicken$10.99
- Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta multi-layered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese and our signature marinara sauce and baked to perfection$15.99
- Baked Ravioli
Layered cheese ravioli with our signature marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbling and golden$15.99
- Chicken Marsala
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a brown wine marsala sauce served pasta of your choice$17.99
- Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly fried and breaded chicken breast with our signature marinara and perfectly melted parmesan and mozzarella cheeses served with your choice of pasta$17.99
- Chicken Verona
Chicken sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and sweet peas in a pink cream sauce served with your choice of pasta$17.99
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, lightly fried and topped with our signature marinara sauce and melted cheeses served with your choice of pasta$17.99
- Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, baked in marinara & topped with mozzarella and served with your choice of pasta$17.99
- Eggplant Rollatini Florentine
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, baked in marinara & topped with mozzarella and served with your choice of pasta$17.99
- Fettucini Alfredo
Our signature, creamy, alfredo sauce served over ribbons of fettuccine$15.99
- Fettuccini Carbonara
With sautéed bacon and chopped onions in a creamy Alfredo sauce$17.99
- Lasagna
Prepared fresh with decadent layers of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses, pasta and our meat sauce.$17.99
- Tortellini Alfredo
Creamy, cheese-filled tortellini in our homemade alfredo sauce.$15.99
- Stuffed Shells
Classic jumbo stuffed shells with flavorful ricotta filling and our signature marinara sauce$13.99
- Shrimp Alla Vodka$19.99
- Salmon Lemon Picatta$20.99
Hot & Cold Subs 🥖
Hot & Cold Subs
- Meatball Sub (Hot)
Italian-style meatballs with our signature marinara served on fresh bread$11.99
- AlexSandwich The Great$14.99
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Hot)
Italian-style meatballs, provolone, parmesan, and our signature marinara served on fresh bread$12.99
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub (Hot)
Breaded chicken breast, provolone, parmesan, and our signature marinara served on fresh bread$12.99
- Cheese Steak Sub (Hot)
Sliced rib-eye, peppers, onions, and mushrooms$12.99
- Italian Combo Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions$12.99
- Turkey & Provolone Cheese Sub
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served on fresh bread$11.99
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (Hot)
Eggplant, provolone, parmesan, and our signature marinara served on fresh bread$12.99
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub (Hot)$11.99
- Ham & Provolone Cheese Sub
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served on fresh bread$11.99
Kids 🖍️
Kids
- Kids Build Your Own Pasta$7.99
- Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries 3 Pcs
Golden fried chicken tenders served with crispy french fries with your choice of dipping sauce.$9.99
- Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries 5 Pcs$11.98
- Kids Cheese Ravioli
Baked with mozzarella cheese on top with garlic bread$8.99
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Our signature, creamy, alfredo sauce served over ribbons of fettuccine.$9.99
- Kids Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta multi-layered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese and our signature marinara sauce and baked to perfection.$9.99
- Kids Pasta with Butter$6.99
Beverages 🥤
Beverages
- Coke$3.29
- Diet Coke$3.29
- Coke Zero$3.29
- Sprite$3.29
- Root Beer$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Sweet Tea$3.29
- Unsweet Tea$3.29
- Seltzer Water$3.29
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$3.29
- Gatorade Lime$3.29
- Gatorade Orange$3.29
- Coke 20 oz$3.29
- Diet Coke 20 oz$3.29
- Coke Zero 20 oz$3.29
- Dr. Pepper 20 oz$3.29
- Fanta 20 oz$3.29
- Sprite 20 oz$3.29
- Ginger Ale 12 oz$2.29
- Coke 2 Liter$3.99
- Diet Coke 2 Liter$3.99
- Sprite 2 Liter$3.99
- Mt Dew 2 Liter$3.99
- Gingerale 2 Liter$3.99
- Refill Fountain$1.99