The Original Anthony's NY Pizza - Casselberry, Florida

SR 436 and Howell Branch Road in Casselberry Commons

The Original Anthony's NY Pizza

Casselberry, Florida

Since 1988, Anthony's Pizza has been a staple in Orlando's culinary scene, proudly holding the title as the first of its name in the area. Its walls tell the story of a restaurant deeply woven into local history. More than just a pizzeria, Original Anthony's offers a warm, family-friendly atmosphere that invites diners to step into a slice of Orlando's heritage.


Original Anthony's menu is a celebration of Italian cuisine with signature pizzas taking center stage. Known for their crisp crusts and rich, herb-infused sauce, these pizzas have earned a special place in the hearts of locals. The restaurant also delights with other Italian favorites including much-loved lasagna, calzones and a variety of sub sandwiches. A combination of delicious food and heartfelt service that nurtures our community, makes Original Anthony's  New York Pizza in Casselberry, Florida a cherished landmark in Orlando's dining landscape.

The Original Anthony's NY Pizza - Casselberry, Florida

    Find out what makes our Anthony's better than the rest!

    We pride ourselves on fresh ingredients, items made to order and delightful recipes handed down to us from the original owner!

    Located at SR 436 and Howell Branch Road - Casselberry

    We are located in Casselberry Commons, which is also home to Publix, Bagel King, TJ Maxx, Five Below and Ross.

    Location & Hours

Our Customer Favorites

