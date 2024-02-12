The Original Anthony's NY Pizza Casselberry, Florida

Since 1988, Anthony's Pizza has been a staple in Orlando's culinary scene, proudly holding the title as the first of its name in the area. Its walls tell the story of a restaurant deeply woven into local history. More than just a pizzeria, Original Anthony's offers a warm, family-friendly atmosphere that invites diners to step into a slice of Orlando's heritage.





Original Anthony's menu is a celebration of Italian cuisine with signature pizzas taking center stage. Known for their crisp crusts and rich, herb-infused sauce, these pizzas have earned a special place in the hearts of locals. The restaurant also delights with other Italian favorites including much-loved lasagna, calzones and a variety of sub sandwiches. A combination of delicious food and heartfelt service that nurtures our community, makes Original Anthony's New York Pizza in Casselberry, Florida a cherished landmark in Orlando's dining landscape.