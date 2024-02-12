2x points now for loyalty members
The Original Anthony's NY Pizza - Casselberry
Appetizers 🍟
Appetizers
- Anthony's Chicken Wings$14.99
Our famous chicken wings tossed in your choice of our signature sauces. Served with our garden tossed salad and dressing of your choice. Choose 6, 10, 15, 20 or 30 wings!
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Six golden brown mozzarella sticks served with our signature marinara sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.99
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Baked Fries$8.99
Mozzarella cheese and bacon bits
- Combination Platter$13.99
Two cheese sticks, two poppers, two wings, two tenders, and onion rings
- Calamari Ringers$8.99
Lightly breaded calamari, perfectly seasoned, and served with marinara sauce.
- Pasta e Fagioli Soup$5.99
A hearty, comforting Italian classic soup rich with vegetables, pasta and beans served with two garlic knots.
- Chicken Tenders (5)$10.99
Salads 🥗
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$8.99
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, black olives, pepperoncini pepper, and roasted pepper
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
- Chefs Salad$8.99
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, black olives, pepperoncini pepper, and roasted pepper
- Greek Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini pepper, and roasted pepper
- Tossed Garden Salad$4.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and onion
- Tuna Salad$8.99
For two. Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, black olives, and pepperoncini pepper
Pizza 🍕
Pizza by the Slice
- Cheese Slice$2.99
- VIP Slice$5.99
(Stuffed) ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, and onions. With side sauce
- Meat Lovers Slice$5.99
- Veggie Slice$5.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese
- Bianca Slice$2.99
Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese
- Extravaganza Slice$5.99
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meatballs
- Mediterranean Slice$5.99
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic
Pizza - 12" Small Pizzas
- 12" Create Your Own$10.99
6 slices
- 12" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$13.99
- 12" Anthony's Extravaganza Pizza$16.99
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, meatballs
- 12" Anthony's Meat Lovers Pizza$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, extra cheese
- 12" Anthony's Veggie Pizza$15.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$15.99
Ham, pineapple
- 12" Bianca Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese
- 12" Primavera Pizza$17.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, choice of spinach or broccoli
- 12" Mediterranean Pizza$17.99
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic
- 12" Margherita Pizza$15.99
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, Parmesan cheese
- 12" Spinach & Tomato Pizza$15.99
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, spinach, and Parmesan cheese
Pizza - 14" Medium Pizzas
- 14" Create Your Own$13.99
8 slices
- 14" Anthony's Extravaganza Pizza$22.99
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meatballs
- 14" Anthony's Meat Lovers Pizza$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese
- 14" Anthony's Veggie Pizza$22.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Ham & pineapple
- 14" Bianca Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta
- 14" Primavera Pizza$22.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, and a choice of spinach or broccoli
- 14" Mediterranean Pizza$22.99
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions, green tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic
- 14" Margherita Pizza$17.99
Grande mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, and Parmesan
- 14" Spinach & Tomato Pizza$17.99
Grande mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, olive oil, garlic, and Parmesan
Pizza - 16" Large Pizzas
- 16" Create Your Own$14.99
8 slices
- 16" Sicilian Thick Crust Pizza$17.95
8 slices
- 16" Anthony's Extravaganza$25.99
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, meatballs
- 16" Anthony's Meat Lovers Pizza$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, extra cheese
- 16" Anthony's Veggie Pizza$23.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$20.99
Ham, pineapple
- 16" Bianca Pizza$22.99
Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese
- 16" Primavera Pizza$24.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, choice of spinach or broccoli
- 16" Mediterranean Pizza$24.99
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic
- 16" Margherita Pizza$20.99
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, Parmesan cheese
- 16" Spinach & Tomato Pizza$20.99
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, spinach, and Parmesan cheese
Pizza - 18" Extra Large Pizzas
- 18" Create Your Own$16.99
8 slices
- Stuffed 18" Exclusive VIP$38.00
(8 slices) ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, and onions-No Modifications!
- 18" Anthony's Extravaganza$27.99
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meatballs
- 18" Anthony's Meat Lovers Pizza$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese
- 18" Anthony's Veggie Pizza$26.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese
- 18" Hawaiian Pizza$25.99
Ham and pineapple
- 18" Bianca Pizza$25.99
Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese
- 18" Primavera Pizza$27.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and a choice of spinach or broccoli
- 18" Mediterranean Pizza$27.99
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh garlic
- 18" Margherita Pizza$25.99
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese
- 18" Spinach & Tomato Pizza$25.99
Grande mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, spinach, and Parmesan cheese
Calzones & Strombolis 😋
Calzones
- Large Calzone - Create Your Own$15.99
Oven backed calzone stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and your choice of fillings
- Small Calzone - Create Your Own$10.99
Ricotta and mozzarella
- Large Extravaganza Calzone$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, meatballs, and extra cheese
- Small Extravaganza Calzone$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, meatballs, and extra cheese
- Large Meat Calzone$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese
- Small Meat Calzone$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese
- Large Veggie Calzone$20.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives
- Small Veggie Calzone$15.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives
Stromboli
- Large Stromboli - Create Your Own$15.99
Ricotta and mozzarella
- Small Stromboli - Create Your Own$10.99
Ricotta and mozzarella
- Large Extravaganza Stromboli$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, meatballs, and extra cheese
- Small Extravaganza Stromboli$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, meatballs, and extra cheese
- Large Meat Stromboli$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese
- Small Meat Stromboli$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, and extra cheese
- Large Veggie Stromboli$20.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives
- Small Veggie Stromboli$15.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives
Entrees 🍽️
Entrées
- Build Your Own Pasta$8.99
Our signature homemade marinara with your choice of pasta, available with meatballs, meat sauce, and chicken
- Baked Ziti$13.99
Ziti pasta multi-layered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese and our signature marinara sauce and baked to perfection
- Cheese Manicotti$13.99
- Cheese Ravioli$13.99
Layered cheese ravioli with our signature marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbling and golden
- Cheese Tortellini$13.99
- Chicken Cacciatore$17.99
Chicken sautéed with garlic, sweet peas, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions, white wine and our signature marinara sauce.
- Chicken Fortese$17.99
Original Anthony's signature entree of chicken sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, onions, sweet peas, and sun-dried tomatoes in garlic and olive oil
- Chicken Marsala$17.99
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a brown wine marsala sauce served pasta of your choice
- Chicken Palermo$17.99
Choice of pasta. Breast of chicken sautéed with onions with white wine, cream sauce, and spices
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Lightly fried and breaded chicken breast with our signature marinara and perfectly melted parmesan and mozzarella cheeses served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Verona$17.99
Chicken sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and sweet peas in a pink cream sauce served with your choice of pasta
- Clam Sauce$17.99
- Eggplant Parmigiana$17.99
Breaded eggplant, lightly fried and topped with our signature marinara sauce and melted cheeses served with your choice of pasta
- Eggplant Rollatini$17.99
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, baked in marinara & topped with mozzarella and served with your choice of pasta
- Eggplant Rollatini Florentine$17.99
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, baked in marinara & topped with mozzarella and served with your choice of pasta
- Fettucini Alfredo$15.99
Our signature, creamy, alfredo sauce served over ribbons of fettuccine
- Fettuccini Carbonara$17.99
With sautéed bacon and chopped onions in a creamy Alfredo sauce
- Fettuccini Primavera$15.99
Pasta with broccoli, garlic, mushrooms, peas, sun-dried tomatoes, and spinach
- Lasagna$17.99
Prepared fresh with decadent layers of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses, pasta and our meat sauce.
- Pasta Romano$17.99
Pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, ham, and sweet peas in a creamy pink sauce with Romano cheese & spices
- Sausage, Peppers, and Onions$17.99
Choice of pasta
- Stuffed Shells$13.99
Classic jumbo stuffed shells with flavorful ricotta filling and our signature marinara sauce
- Tortellini Alfredo$15.99
Creamy, cheese-filled tortellini in our homemade alfredo sauce.
- Veal Parmigiana$17.99
Choice of pasta
Hot & Cold Subs 🥖
Hot & Cold Subs
- Cheese Steak Sub (Hot)$11.99
Sliced rib-eye, peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub (Hot)$10.99
Breaded chicken breast, provolone, parmesan, and our signature marinara served on fresh bread
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (Hot)$10.99
Eggplant, provolone, parmesan, and our signature marinara served on fresh bread
- Grilled Veggie Sub (Hot)$8.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomato, broccoli, garlic, spinach, black olives, and melted provolone
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Hot)$10.99
Italian-style meatballs, provolone, parmesan, and our signature marinara served on fresh bread
- Meatball Sub (Hot)$9.99
Italian-style meatballs with our signature marinara served on fresh bread
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub (Hot)$10.99
- Sausage Sub (Hot)$9.99
- Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Sub (Hot)$10.99
Sausage, green peppers, and onions with our signature marinara served on fresh bread
- Veal Parmigiana Sub (Hot)$11.99
- Italian Combo Sub$9.99
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Turkey & Provolone Cheese Sub$8.99
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served on fresh bread
- Ham & Provolone Cheese Sub$8.99
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served on fresh bread
- Tuna Sub$9.99
- Chicken Tender Sub$10.99
Sides 🍴
Sides
- Garlic Knots$2.99
Made fresh daily, our hand-knotted rolls are dressed with garlic and Italian herbs and served with our signature marinara sauce.
- Garlic Bread$4.99
Toasty, buttery garlic bread perfection every time.
- French Fries$3.75
- 2 Meatballs with Marinara$6.99
- Sausage Footlong with Marinara$6.99
- Side Meat Sauce$4.99
- Side Marinara Sauce$1.50
- Side of Alfredo$4.99
- Meatball Casserole$9.99
- Ranch 4oz$0.75
- Blue Cheese 4 oz$0.75
Kids 🖍️
Kids
- Kids Build Your Own Pasta$7.99
- Kids Baked Ziti$8.99
Ziti pasta multi-layered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese and our signature marinara sauce and baked to perfection.
- Kids Cacio e Pepe
- Kids Cheese Ravioli$8.99
Baked with mozzarella cheese on top with garlic bread
- Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries$7.99
Golden fried chicken tenders served with crispy french fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$8.99
Our signature, creamy, alfredo sauce served over ribbons of fettuccine.
- Kids Pasta Butter$6.99
Beverages 🥤
Beverages
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Seltzer Water$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Ginger Ale 12 oz$1.99
- Dr. Pepper 20 oz$2.99
- Coke 20 oz$2.99
- Diet Coke 20 oz$2.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Coke 2 Liter$3.99
- Diet Coke 2 Liter$3.99
- Sprite 2 Liter$3.99
- Arizona Green Tea$2.99Out of stock
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$2.99
- Gatorade Lime$2.99
- Gatorade Orange$2.99
- Coke 12 oz$1.99
- Coke Zero 12 oz$1.99
- Diet Coke 12 oz$1.99
- Sprite 12 oz$1.99