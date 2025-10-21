Skip to Main content
The Original Anthony's NY Pizza - Casselberry
0
Order Online
Home
/
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries 3 Pcs
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries 3 Pcs
$0
Chicken Tenders Dipping Sauce
Required*
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Golden fried chicken tenders served with crispy french fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Original Anthony's NY Pizza - Casselberry Location and Hours
(407) 657-5384
1455 Florida 436, Suite 105, Casselberry, FL 32707
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement