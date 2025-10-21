  • Home
  • /
  • Eggplant Rollatini Florentine

Eggplant Rollatini Florentine

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Select...
1
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, baked in marinara & topped with mozzarella and served with your choice of pasta